BC residents are invited to sign a book of condolence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know there are many British Columbians who are feeling a great sense of loss at this time and would like to share their feelings of sympathy with The Royal Family,” said Premier John Horgan.

An online book has been set up by following this link.

This is the easiest and most convenient way for British Columbians to add their messages.

- Advertisement -

The book will remain available for signing until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

It will be kept within national and provincial archives in perpetuity.