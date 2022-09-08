Tributes continue to pour in for Queen Elizabeth II.

She passed away at the age of 96 today (Thursday) and was the longest-serving British monarch.

One of the main highlights of her tenure was a visit to Prince George in August of 1994 where she took part in the official opening of UNBC – a ceremony that attracted over 10,000 people.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Vice-President of Research and Innovation Dr. Kathy Lewis was there during the Queen’s brief visit and says it was a day filled with high anticipation.

“There was just so much excitement with staff, faculty, and students, and then when we heard that the Queen was going to come and help open the institution that just added another layer on top of that.”

“The opening of the university meant so much to the people who live in the north and our ability to provide education and research to the northern communities really increased a lot as a result of UNBC’s opening. It was pretty special for the Queen to arrive and help acknowledge that.”

Lewis remembers the visit came on short notice but by all accounts, it was a very colourful day.

“Not only her brilliant yellow dress and her yellow hat by Iona Campagnolo our first chancellor was there and she had this full UNBC chancellor robe on. Our president at the time Geoffrey Weller had his robes on and then there was this RCMP officer dressed in red. It was such a colourful day.”

Elizabeth also attended the opening of the Civic and Conference Centre during that same visit.