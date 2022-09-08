Update as of 7:24 p.m., September 7th:

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed tonight (Wednesday) that Myles Sanderson has died following his arrest.

Assistant Commissioner and Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP Rhonda Blackmore confirmed Sanderson’s death during a news conference .

Earlier this afternoon at around 2:00 local time, police attended to a call of a break-and-enter near Wakaw, Saskatchewan.

Wakaw RCMP said it was reported that Sanderson was standing outside of a residence northeast of Wakaw with a knife, and that Sanderson had stolen a Chevrolet Avalanche truck, and fled the property.

- Advertisement -

Police say the homeowner was not physically injured.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said they received additional reports of Sanderson traveling in a vehicle.

“All available police resources in that region immediately responded to that report, including neigbouring RCMP detachments, and a Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP aircraft,” Blackmore said.

“Between 2:49 and 3:35, Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communications Centre received more than 20 calls from the public with potential sightings of the white Chevrolet Avalanche.

Police say the truck was seen traveling towards Rosthern, Saskatchewan at speeds recorded at 150 km/h.

“To ensure the safety of drivers on the highway, the vehicle was directed off the road, and into a nearby ditch,” Blackmore said.

“Police officers surrounded the vehicle, and through verbal identification, confirmed the identity to be Myles Sanderson.”

He was arrested and taken into custody, and a knife was located in the vehicle.

“Shortly after his arrest, he went into medical distress,” according to Blackmore.

“Nearby EMS were called by police to attend the scene, and he was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Blackmore said RCMP have requested the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team to conduct the independent, external investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ten people were killed, and 18 were injured in the stabbings early Sunday morning on James Smith Cree Nation.

The victims range in age from 23 to 78 and include a first responder and a veteran.

Update as of 6:00 p.m.

Global News is reporting that multiple law enforcement sources have told them that Myles Sanderson has died.

According to the report, police believe he died from self-inflicted injuries after the RCMP rammed his vehicle off the road.

Original Story 5:20 p.m.:

Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing spree in Saskatchewan.

Myles Sanderson was arrested this afternoon near Rosthern, Saskatchewan following the stabbings on an Indigenous reserve on Sunday that left ten people dead and another 18 injured.

His brother Damien’s body was discovered on Monday and police say the injuries he had suffered weren’t self-inflicted.