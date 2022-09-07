Provincial scientists are asking for help in investigating several unexpected white sturgeon deaths in the Lower Fraser and Nechako Rivers.

According to the provincial Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, dead adult white sturgeon are occasionally observed on the Lower Fraser, particularly in the Summer.

Over the past week, 11 dead adult white sturgeon have been found over the past week in the Nechako River.

Scientists have taken samples for laboratory testing, but they do not believe the fish died from disease, chemical exposure, or because of angling or gill net fisheries.

- Advertisement -

They also noted the fish show no visible signs of injury.

The Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship has been in contact with local First Nations about the deaths.

These fish are listed under the Species at Risk Act as endangered.

The Ministry is asking people to report incidents, with photos, of white sturgeon deaths in the Nechako region.

Incidents can be reported to Nikolaus Gantner by email at Nikolaus.Gantner@gov.bc.ca.