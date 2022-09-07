The names of the ten people killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan have now been released.

The victims range in age from 23 to 78 and include a first responder and a

veteran.

Eighteen people were also injured in the incident on Sunday morning in the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police are still searching for Myles Sanderson, who along with his brother Damien, are accused of going door to door and stabbing whoever answered.

Damien was later found dead on the First Nation, police say his wounds were not self-inflicted.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire