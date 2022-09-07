A single-vehicle incident involving a tractor-trailer closed Highway 16 west near Jutland Road.

According to the Prince George RCMP, it happened just after 1 o’clock this morning (Wednesday)and when officers arrived on the scene, they found the sole occupant of the vehicle uninjured.

“The incident caused a large diesel spill on the highway and flagging crews are still at the location currently as the debris is cleared from the area. The highway is closed eastbound, with a detour available. There is one westbound lane open. Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for further updates,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Police have closed the investigation into the file as no criminality is suspected.