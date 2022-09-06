The Fraser Lake RCMP are asking the public for help in finding two men who were last seen canoeing yesterday. (Monday)

Police say Alberto Calago and Gibrone Cano were last seen at around 12:30 in a green Pelican canoe, with light coloured wood paddles on Fraser Lake, paddling towards a small island on the lake.

Alberto Calago is described as:

South Asian (Philippine National) Male

168 cm

70 kgs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Last seen wearing dark brimmed hat, blue camo zip up jacket, light blue shorts, with red leggings underneath, and a dark grey fanny pack.

Gibrone Cano is described as:

South Asian (Philippine National) Male

163 cm

62 kgs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Last seen wearing black toque, black jacket with white long sleeve shirt underneath and black pants.

Neither were wearing life jackets.

Police say friends of the men had gone out in a boat to look for the pair but were unable to find them.

Search and Rescue were called, and put three boats on the water to look for the men, so far all efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

According to police, there was a possible sighting on the North Shore was reported last night, but a ground search failed to locate them. RCMP Air 3 was also called to the area, and will aid in the search.

Anyone with information on Alberto Calago and Gibrone Cano or where they might be is asked to contact the Fraser Lake RCMP.