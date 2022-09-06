Listen Live

PG RCMP seeking help in finding missing woman

By Darin Bain
Teena Beckett (Supplied by RCMP)

The Prince George RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing person who has not been seen in over a month.

Teena Bridgot Beckett, 50, is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 165 cm or 5’5″
  • 54 kgs or 119 lbs
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair

Police say she lives in Prince George, but is known to frequent the Vanderhoof area.

Extensive police checks in both communities have not located Teena.

Anyone with information on Teena Beckett or where she might be is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP.

