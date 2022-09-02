For hundreds of people every year, one last crack at summer quickly becomes one more crack on the bumper, or in some cases far worse.

In North Central BC, in 110 average crashes, 22 people are injured and one person is killed.

The provincial average sees 600 people injured in accidents every Labour Day weekend, three killed.

ICBC says there are things every road tripper can do to help bring these numbers down and keep themselves safe.

Check your oil, coolant, and all other fluids, as well as your lights and tires before you leave.

Give yourself plenty of travel time, and check the road conditions before you go.

Be extra courteous to those on motorcycles, pulling RVs, and driving semi-trucks on the highway. If you are driving a slower vehicle, don’t hog the left hand lane.

And of course, leave the phone alone.

They also remind drivers that after the weekend, school zones will be in effect.