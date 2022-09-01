A new COVID-19 vaccine will be hitting pharmacies and clinics across the province this fall.

In a joint statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix, the newly nationally approved bivalent vaccines are better equipped to handle the Omicron variants that are the most currently the most common in the province.

“Once the supply arrives, we are all set to begin distribution. We expect the vaccines to come over several weeks and most people should be able to get one in September or October. As before, the vaccines will be available in health-authority clinics and pharmacies. More information about timing and eligibility will be presented to the public on Sept. 6” said the statement released this morning (September 1).

“With the start of the respiratory illness season, it is especially important to make sure that people are up to date on their vaccines. Our COVID-19 immunization strategy has been effective in protecting people from the virus, and we must stay diligent in continuing to do so.”

12 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to Canada.

For more information on booster shots, click here.