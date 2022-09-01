The federal government has approved a COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron variant.

Called a bivalent vaccine this shot is specifically designed to recognize the mutations of the spike protein in the Omicron BA1 sub variant.

This vaccine will only be available to Canadians 18 years old and up.

Until now the vaccines available in Canada only target the original strain of the virus.

Canada has already bought 12 million doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine which has been given the green light for use in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

