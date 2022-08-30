The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges against Constable Olavo Castro in connection with an off-duty incident on July 1,2022 in Williams Lake.

Castro has been charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm in it, and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

The charge was sworn today (Monday) in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

The first court appearance on this matter is scheduled for October 5.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer.

–With Files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now