UNBC is introducing new research internships and scholarships to assist Indigenous students with culturally sensitive, and collaborative community-based research tools to fellow students.

The Indigenous Research Ambassador Program and the Mitacs Indigenous Research Award are being offered.

The Mitacs-supported initiatives will create 10 six-month internships and 12 Indigenous student awards.

“Mitacs is demonstrating valuable leadership in cultivating research capacity and fostering diversity in those who conduct that research,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“Partnerships on such critical areas of need are vital to advancing Truth and Reconciliation while also providing rich, experiential learning opportunities for UNBC students.”

The ambassadors will participate in a wide range of activities, including the following: