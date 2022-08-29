The Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto are working together on an archaeological project that aims to better understand the history of Indigenous communities and human migrations in North America.

It will survey and excavate a variety of sites of cultural and historical significance, some of which possibly span the past 10,000 years or more.

Archaeologists will collect, preserve and study artifacts found around Tatichek Lake, on the southeast side of the Nechako Reservoir including several key locations where habitation sites once existed according to oral tradition.

Rio Tinto will contribute $2.8 million dollars to this Indigenous-led research initiative.