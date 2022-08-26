Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews$170 million in sports bets placed in BC in first year of...
FeaturedNews

$170 million in sports bets placed in BC in first year of legalization

By Will Peters
Casino chips (photo supplied by Pixabay)

One year tomorrow marks the first year of legalized single-event sports betting in BC.

In that time, $170 million in bets have been placed on the PlayNow website.

“This is an incredible response, and demonstrates British Columbians enjoy making single-event sports bets on a regulated gambling website,” said Pat Davis, President and CEO, BCLC.

“It’s a win-win not only for BCLC, but for all British Columbians, as we continue to pride ourselves on providing safe, entertaining sports-betting options that generate revenue to fund important provincial initiatives.”

- Advertisement -

The NBA saw the biggest increase in betting activity, growing 268% year-over-year. The NHL took second place, up 220%, and the NFL was up 131%.

The profits from these bets go back into the province, supporting health care, education, and other community programs.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News