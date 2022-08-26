One year tomorrow marks the first year of legalized single-event sports betting in BC.

In that time, $170 million in bets have been placed on the PlayNow website.

“This is an incredible response, and demonstrates British Columbians enjoy making single-event sports bets on a regulated gambling website,” said Pat Davis, President and CEO, BCLC.

“It’s a win-win not only for BCLC, but for all British Columbians, as we continue to pride ourselves on providing safe, entertaining sports-betting options that generate revenue to fund important provincial initiatives.”

The NBA saw the biggest increase in betting activity, growing 268% year-over-year. The NHL took second place, up 220%, and the NFL was up 131%.

The profits from these bets go back into the province, supporting health care, education, and other community programs.