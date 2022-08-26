B-C’s Green Party has launched a campaign to encourage British Columbians to push for faster, and more

comprehensive action, on climate change.

The party wants more money put into making our infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, more resilient.

It also wants a re-assessment of forestry and agriculture, to see if those industries can reduce their impact on the environment.

Green Party MLA Adam Olsen stated the NDP government has a choice to spend billions to fix problems after they happen, or put the money into preventing them from occurring in the first place.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire