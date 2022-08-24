Update 12:07 p.m., Wednesday, August 24th:

On August 22nd at around 4:30 in the afternoon, the Vanderhoof RCMP were called to a residence on Kenney Dam Road on the Saik’uz First Nation after human remains were discovered.

Police, with the assistance of Police Dog Services, searched the area and found further human remains in a field approximately 250m from the residence.

Officers met with Saik’uz First Nation leadership on scene, and are keeping them apprised of the investigation.

“We’re still in the preliminary stages of this investigation, and are trying to determine how this man died,” said Vanderhoof RCMP Staff Sergeant Kevin Day.

“The RCMP does not believe that criminality was involved in his death. We continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service to identify the individuals.”

Original Story:

The BC RCMP has confirmed human remains have been found in the community of Saik’uz, just south of Vanderhoof.

According to Sgt. Chris Manseau, the file is still under investigation and police are working with the BC Coroners Service.

The remains were discovered on Monday.

He adds investigators are still trying to determine if there was foul play, but preliminary reports suggest the death does not appear to be suspicious.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.