Canada’s interim import ban on handguns takes effect today.

It means individuals and businesses can no longer import restricted handguns into the country, with limited exceptions.

Federal officials say the measures are aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

The Liberal government announced a plan in May to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns.

Today’s change will last until a permanent freeze is passed in Parliament and comes into force.

-With files from Vista Radio newswire