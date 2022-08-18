Listen Live

News

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad ousted from BC Liberals Caucus

By Brendan Pawliw
File photo of Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad| My PG Now

BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon has removed Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad from the caucus.

Falcon, who is the leader of the opposition issued a statement this afternoon (Thursday):

“Politics is a team sport and British Columbians expect their elected officials to work cooperatively on the important issues facing our province.

“Like any team, our caucus operates on a foundation of mutual respect and trust. While a diversity of perspectives are encouraged and a source of strength, they cannot exist without that important foundation in place.

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

On Sunday, Rustad re-tweeted the following on his page:

Rustad has been an elected MLA since 2005.

He previously served as Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation and Minister of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations as well as Parliamentary Secretary for Forestry.

