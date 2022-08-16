The Fort St. James RCMP have seized a large amount of counterfeit currency.

On Monday last week (Aug. 8th), the Fort. St. James RCMP were called to a local business after counterfeit currency was discovered.

Police noticed a pattern of a transactions had occurred over a several day period by individuals residing at the same residence.

Mounties were able to positively identify the individuals believed to have passed the fake money through investigation and review of surveillance video.

- Advertisement -

Based on the evidence obtained, police were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the community, which was executed on Thursday. (August 11th)

During that time, a large amount of counterfeit Canadian currency was seized.

“We would like to remind everyone to continue to be diligent when accepting cash as payment, as there could be more currency circulating through town,” said Cpl. James Potyok of the Fort. St. James RCMP.

“If you come across suspected counterfeit money, you are asked to call the police.”