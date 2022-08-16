Restaurants and bars say they could run out of imported liquor in a week if a walkout by the B-C General Employees Union continues.

The union launched its strike yesterday (Monday), initially setting up picket lines at B-C Liquor Distribution branch warehouses in Delta, Richmond, Kamloops, and Victoria.

Union officials are warning that, if the province doesn’t come back to the bargaining table with an improved proposal, the walkouts will be escalated.

The union, which represents 33-thousand employees, has already rejected a government offer of almost 11 percent more over three years.

It wants a clause that will protect its members from the rising cost of living.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire