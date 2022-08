Lower gas prices helped Canada’s inflation rate slow in July.

Statistics Canada says the rate came in at 7.6 percent last month, down from a nearly 40-year high of 8.1 percent in June.

While we were paying less at the pumps, StatsCan says things like food and natural gas cost more.

The next key interest rate announcement from the Bank of Canada is expected to be made in early September.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire