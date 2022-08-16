The Mackenzie RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Andrew Antonio Santos who has not been seen since August 1st.

According to police, Santos failed to show up for his mother’s birthday, they began looking for him three days later (August 4th).

Family last saw Santos on Skeena Dr. in Mackenzie; however, they have not been able to contact him.

All efforts to date to locate him have been unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

Santos is known to police for his ties to crime and the drug trade.

He is described as

Indigenous man

30 years old

5’ 7

140 lbs

Brown eyes

Black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment.