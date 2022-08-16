Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPolice looking for 30-year-old Mackenzie man not seen in two weeks
FeaturedNews

Police looking for 30-year-old Mackenzie man not seen in two weeks

By Brendan Pawliw
(Andrew Antonio Santos. Photo supplied by Mackenzie RCMP.)

The Mackenzie RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Andrew Antonio Santos who has not been seen since August 1st.

According to police, Santos failed to show up for his mother’s birthday, they began looking for him three days later (August 4th).

Family last saw Santos on Skeena Dr. in Mackenzie; however, they have not been able to contact him.

All efforts to date to locate him have been unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

Santos is known to police for his ties to crime and the drug trade.

He is described as

  • Indigenous man
  • 30 years old
  • 5’ 7
  • 140 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News