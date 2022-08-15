The B-C General Employees Union is due to launch strike action today (Monday) against the provincial government.

The union, which represents 33-thousand provincial government employees, issued a 72-hour strike notice to the province on Friday.

The move comes after the union decided a return to the bargaining table wasn’t worth the effort.

It says the government has failed to offer pay increases that will allow its members to cope with skyrocketing inflation.

Union officials say the strike action will be targeted at first with picket lines scheduled to go up this afternoon in Delta, Richmond, Victoria and Kamloops.

-With files from the Vista wire