According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Hasler Forest Service road, southwest of Chetwynd is now closed.

It’s due to the 104 hectare wildfire, which is considered lightning-caused.

The Hasler Flats Blaze was first discovered on Monday by the PG Fire Centre.

There are six other wildfires of note in the province, four in the Southeast Fire Centre and two in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The PG Fire Centre now has a total of 11 active wildfires with 10 of them either being held or are under control.