Former B-C Liberal premier Christy Clark is calling on moderate Conservatives to end the cycle of what she calls “clickbait politics” which she says is tearing the country apart.

Speaking at a Conservative conference in Edmonton, Clark believes the federal Conservatives are racing for the “extremes” and moving towards the “edge of the political divide.”

She added “clickbait politicians” are trying to exploit and play to our “worst instincts.”

Clark mentioned Conservatives have to stop thinking that opposing opinions are dangerous because they’re different.

The federal Conservative party will announce the winner of its leadership race on September 10th.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire