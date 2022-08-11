The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is responding to a Wildfire of Note the Prince George Fire Centre.

The fire is located near Hasler Flats, southwest of Chetwynd.

According to the BCWS, the fire is highly visible from Highway 97, and no values are at risk at this time.

The fire was discovered on Monday (August 8th), and was upgraded to a wildfire of note this morning.

The fire is estimated to be 75 hectares in size, and was caused by lightning.

The BCWS says significant available fuels, steep terrain, and high winds combined with hot and dry conditions are contributing to increased fire behaviour and associated fire growth.

There are a total of seven wildfires of note across the province, four are in the Southeast Fire Centre and two are in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

There are a total of ten active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.