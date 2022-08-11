It won’t be a coronation when the governing New Democrats announce their new leader on December 3rd.

Environmental activist Anjali Appadurai has thrown her hat into the ring, saying climate change will be the main focus of her campaign.

Appadurai finished a close second to the Liberals while running for the NDP in Vancouver-Granville in the 2019 federal election.

Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby is the only other candidate so far.

- Advertisement -

Candidates must sign up party members by September 4th for them to be eligible to vote.

Premier John Horgan will be stepping down later this year, saying his recent health problems made him reevaluate his future in office.

–With files from Vista National Newswire