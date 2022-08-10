The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) is celebrating a milestone that was reached earlier this year.

In May, the NKDF invested its 12 millionth grant dollar.

23 years ago the first project approved was for the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, which received around $1,000 for a proposal writing workshop.

According to the province, the fund has supported 413 projects financially that impact the community.

The Burns Lake Mountain Bike Association, also known as the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association has received over $449 thousand for trail development projects.

Its most recent project is the Village Connector which is part of the 10-trail system at Boer Mountain, which received funding in 2020.

That project is anticipated to be completed this summer.

Most recently, the NKDF provided a grant to the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society to host an Agriculture Learning Series.

The province says this fund encourages applications from local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations that serve the area from Kitimaat Village to west of the District of Vanderhoof and from Lake Babine Nation to Ootsa Lake.