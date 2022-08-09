West Fraser is making permanent curtailments at three mills in Northern BC and the Cariboo.

The company announced it is permanently curtailing approximately 170 million board feet of it’s combined production at the Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills as well as 85 million square feet of plywood production at the Quesnel Plywood mill.

The company said the curtailments will be realized through the elimination of one shift at each facility.

These reductions are expected to impact 77 positions at the Fraser Lake Sawmill, 15 at Williams Lake Lumber, and 55 positions at Quesnel Plywood, and will occur over the fourth quarter of 2022.

- Advertisement -

The company also said they’re expecting to to mitigate the impact on effected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

West Fraser said access to available timer is an increasing challenge in the province, and transportation constraints have impaired to company’s ability to reliably access markets.

The capacity reductions are necessary to better align West Fraser’s operating capacity with available timber and transport availability.