If you haven’t cashed your income tax refund cheque you’ll be getting notified to do so.

The Canada Revenue Agency says they have $1.4-billion sitting in its bank account of uncashed payments to Canadians.

The uncashed cheques are for refunds or benefits and some date back to 1998.

The CRA will be sending 75-thousand Canadians notices, in 25-thousand groupings, this month, then again in May

