The Provincial Government is continuing to encourage the switch to electric.

Maximum rebates for electric vehicles are going up, in some cases as much as $1,000.

“We’re helping make electric vehicles more affordable for more people in communities across the province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The rebate totals per person or household will be based on annual income, but the province says 90% of residents in the province are eligible.

- Advertisement -

In 2016, 5,000 light duty electric vehicles were registered. Today, there are 85,000.

For more details on the rebate changes, click here.