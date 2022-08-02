Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin today (Tuesday) for B-C children between the ages of six months and five years.

The inoculations are one-quarter the adult dosage of Moderna’s vaccine a second shot will be offered eight weeks later.

Provincial health officials say young children who have contracted COVID-19 should still be vaccinated…..but they should wait until eight weeks after the onset of their symptoms or a positive test result.

About 208-thousand children in B-C are eligible.

