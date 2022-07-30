The long weekend is finally here, and lake-bound traffic is expected.

With sunny warm weather the roads are sure to be busy this weekend, and ICBC says they see a noticeable bump in vehicle collisions and accidents every year.

Doug MacDonald, Northern BC’s ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator, says across the province three people are killed and 560 are injured in vehicle crashes over the long weekend on average.

In the North Central BC Region, on average one person is killed and 130 crashes are reported.

MacDonald is especially emphasizing safe driving in the heat, asking drivers to come prepared with extra water and snacks in the car, just in case.

“We know the weather is warming up, it is really important that you prepare your vehicle.”

This includes routine vehicle maintenance like checking tire pressure, fluids, and lights.

“Be mindful of other drivers when you are out there. There will be RV drivers… there will be motorcyclists… there will be wildlife as well.”

He adds that making sure you let someone know where you are going and periodically updating them on your journey is very important, but to have a passenger make the texts or calls, or pull over. “Leave the phone alone.”

“We want everyone to have a great, safe BC long weekend.”