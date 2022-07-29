The BC Wildfire Service is trying to put out a blaze, northwest of Bear Lake that ignited yesterday (Thursday).

The Weedon Creek fire is over eight hectares in size and has been deemed human-caused.

It is about six kilometres from Highway 97.

Fire Information Officer, Alex Lane spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“We did have crews respond last night as well as air tankers and heavy equipment and helicopters. Crews stayed into the night to establish containment lines around the fire.”

As for the long weekend, Lane stated wildfire personnel have a plan of attack to mitigate the blaze over the long weekend.

“To continue establishing containment lines around the fire and then to mop up the fire to a 100%.”

There are 11 active fires within the Prince George Fire Centre, the second most out in the province trailing only the Kamloops Fire Centre, which has 18.