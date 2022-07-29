Calls to crisis lines have doubled since Pope Francis arrived in Canada.

Indigenous Services Canada says its 24-hour support line is receiving calls from across the country.

A spokesperson says callers are displaying a range of emotions from healing after the Pope’s apology, for others it was triggering.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line received an average of 121 calls a day since January but the day

Francis apologized that number climbed to 277.

The Pontiff wraps up his Canadian visit today in Nunavut.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire