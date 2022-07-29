Listen Live

Call volumes to Indigenous crisis lines see huge spike during Pope’s visit to Canada

By Brendan Pawliw
(Image supplied by Fr. Daniele Muscolino Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus, North Bay & St. Alphonsus Liguori, Callander Director of Vocations, Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie).

Calls to crisis lines have doubled since Pope Francis arrived in Canada.

Indigenous Services Canada says its 24-hour support line is receiving calls from across the country.

A spokesperson says callers are displaying a range of emotions from healing after the Pope’s apology, for others it was triggering.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line received an average of 121 calls a day since January but the day
Francis apologized that number climbed to 277.

The Pontiff wraps up his Canadian visit today in Nunavut.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

