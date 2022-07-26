RCMP detachments across the Lower Mainland have been burning the midnight oil following a pair of deadly shootings.

Police have laid first-degree murder charges against two men, following Sunday’s brazen daylight shooting in Whistler that left two other men dead.

Investigators say the two victims were known to police, with the case related to gangland activity in the Lower Mainland.

The two suspects were arrested in a vehicle that was leaving the scene on the Sea-to-Sky highway shortly after the shooting.

In addition, investigators are trying to uncover the motive behind a mass shooting in Langley.

The gunman shot and killed two people, and wounded two others, during a rampage through the town early yesterday (Monday) morning.

He was shot and killed by officers during a confrontation six hours after the first shots were fired.

The RCMP say the victims were targeted but they don’t yet know how they were connected to the gunman.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire