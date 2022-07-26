Inflammatory, harmful comments to the media by Indigenous Leaders risk escalating tensions in RCMP-served communities.

That statement was put out today by the National Police Federation in response to the Williams Lake First Nation news conference on the demand for an independent public inquiry into the death of Rojan Alphonse.

The RCMP response at that news conference was being blamed for his death.

Union of BC Indian Chiefs President Grand Chief Stewart Phillip also accused the RCMP of being populated with red necks that have an inherent blood lust against people of colour, including indigenous people.

Brian Sauve is the President of the National Police Federation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rojan Alphonse, who took his own life on the morning of July 10th. We are aware of and concerned however, by inflammatory comments and potentially harmful statements made to media that we believe create unnecessary risks for Members and the public by escalating tensions in communities where our Members serve and live.”

Sauve also talks about the ongoing investigation.

“We respect and support the ongoing investigation by the BC Independent Investigations Office and ask that all parties refrain from presupposing or attempting to influence the outcome and conclusion.”

Sauve says they look forward to the thorough, timely, and transparent findings that come out of that investigation.

Until that report is published, however, he says there will be no further comment.

The National Police Federation is the labour union that represents 20,000 RCMP members across Canada and Internationally.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff