Two men are dead, one person is in critical condition and another has serious injuries after shots were fired at several locations in and around Langley.

RCMP say police also shot and killed a male suspect after multiple reports first came in early this morning of shootings at several different scenes throughout the area.

The locations of the shootings are confirmed as at 203A Street and Fraser Highway, the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover Road. Creekstone Place, and the Langley Bypass.

An emergency alert was sent out to advise the public to be on the lookout for a male suspect and a vehicle believed to be associated with the shootings.

Police later tracked down the male suspect and he was shot and killed.

Several investigations into what happened are underway and police say they currently don’t have a motive for what took place.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) along with emergency crews, Independent Investigations Office, and BC Coroners Service are all engaged in the file.

