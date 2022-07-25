44-year-old Jason Penner has been charged in connection with a 10-year-old boy that went missing overnight last week.

Penner is facing one count of abduction of a person under 14.

He remains in custody and his next court appearance is set for this (Monday) afternoon.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a missing boy on Thursday of last week.

He was last seen at around 3-30 in the afternoon while riding his bike along Avery Avenue in West Quesnel.

Police say they were also told that he was in the company of an adult male who was also on a bicycle.

RCMP say the identity of the man was established, and shortly after 8 o’clock the following morning they attended a residence and located the boy safe.

The adult male was arrested at the residence.

No other details have been released.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff