Bring on the heat.

According to Environment Canada, it’s going to get a lot warmer in the Prince George-Vanderhoof area this week with temperatures ten degrees above seasonal in some cases.

Meteorologist, Derek Lee told Vista Radio the area will most likely crack the 30-degree mark during the majority of this Heat Warning.

“With Thursday being the highest at around 33 degrees or so and our nighttime temperatures will cool down to about 14 degrees. During the nighttime, it will still be a little bit cooler so hopefully, there is a relief for everyone during this whole heat period.”

“It’s not uncommon to see heat warnings at the end of July because it is in the middle of summer. However, these temperatures look like they are around ten degrees or so above average at least when we are getting to 33 degrees for the high.”

With that in mind, Lee stated residents should take precautions when outdoors.

“Heat-related illness will affect anyone regardless of their age so you should definitely take frequent breaks and prevent exposure in the heat for long periods of time and stay hydrated.”

“The public should have access to the adequate cooling equipment. So, if you don’t have an air conditioner or fans do make sure you seek out your local cooling centre to stay cool during the heat event.”

However, Lee does not anticipate any temperature records to be shattered as the all-time record for PG during the month of July is 38 degrees, which was set back in the 1940s.