The medals have been awarded for the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

The North West finished last in the medal count with 8 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze.

Keegan Farrell of Fraser Lake took gold in Boys High Jump.

Craig Aspen won bronze in Equestrian Dressage Day 2.

Vancouver-Island-Central Coast finished on top of the medal count with 133.

Full results can be found here.