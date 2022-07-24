President and CEO of the BC Games Society Alison Noble issued a response in light of the Zone 4 Fraser River boys soccer team being disqualified from the 2022 Summer Games in Prince George.

Earlier today (Saturday), a pair of parents vented their frustrations after wanting to know what code of conduct violations occurred within their team.

One of the parents, Shareen Chauhan stated the boys needed a monitor when they were changing their clothes and were not allowed to go to the bathroom by themselves.

However, Noble disagreed with the comments being tossed and issued a statement that was delivered to MyPGNow.com this evening.

This is a BC Games Society and BC Soccer decision that does not involve the Host Society or the City of Prince George.

Athletes and coaches were held back at their accommodation site before competition today and a group meeting was held to inform them of the decision.

At that time, they were told that their parents would be contacted and that breakfast would be delivered to the accommodation site.

They were asked to treat the accommodation site respectfully until they were to depart. At no time were they told that they would need a monitor when changing their clothes or that they had to go to the bathroom in pairs with the doors open.

The infractions in question have been discussed with the parents, athletes, and coaches and we will not be commenting on them publicly.