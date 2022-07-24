They say familiarity breeds success and for Gabrielle Knox that old saying paid off in spades.

The Williams Lake product’s multi-try effort propelled Cariboo North East to a thrilling 20-15 victory over Thompson Okanagan this afternoon (Saturday) at the BC Summer Games in Prince George.

With the win, it punches their ticket to Sunday’s bronze medal game.

Knox told MyPGNow.com after the game her downfield vision was key.

“I think just seeing the gaps and knowing when to pass the ball and offloading was really good as well as going around and taking the big run was really important for me.”

The majority of the Cariboo squad is based out of Williams Lake with the rest composed of girls from PG, Fort Saint John and 100 Mile House.

Head Coach Natasha Johnson believed they had a slight as players on both teams suit up with one another quite often.

“It was fun to kind of bash it out between friends and shake it out at the end of the game. That is what Rugby is all about so it was very exciting to play against our friends.”

Johnson mentioned the grassroots program in Williams Lake is strong thanks to some notable players that have come through their programs.

“We have had some awesome players come out of Williams Lake. Kayla Moleski is around when we need her when she is not playing for Team Canada in her spare time and there are lots of university students playing around Canada that have helped shape our rugby program in Williams Lake.”

She added getting exposure to the best players within their age group from across the province will only serve them well down the road.

“We love the opportunity to just play against all the different zones and show that rugby exists in the north and that we can put up a good battle against the south.”

Cariboo North East plays its bronze medal game at 10am.

In other action, North West fell to the Kootenays by a 17-0 score.

The region will suit up in the 5 vs 6 matchup at 9:30 am.

Maryn Sullivan of Houston is pleased with the Summer Games experience and is happy to see so many spectators get exposed to the game.

“It’s been a great experience here with being able to meet a lot of the other athletes from around the province we look up to our own age.”

Sullivan added Houston is pretty much the lone hotspot when it comes to girls Rugby in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District with other surrounding communities lagging behind.

“Houston kind of dominates the amount of people that play, there are some kids from the Terrace and Vanderhoof areas that play but it’s dying a little bit there so it’s cool we can come together.”

WATCH: