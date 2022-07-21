Medals have been awarded even before the opening ceremonies at this year’s BC Summer Games in Prince George

A pair of events were held in Equestrian: Boys/Girls Dressage and Boys/Girls Vaulting Division D.

Amelia Mosumgaard of Smithers (North West zone) will be bringing home gold in the Dressage event.

Ella Parker of Maple Ridge (Fraser Valley) won silver, and Emilia Thrift of Vancouver (Vancouver-Coastal) won Bronze.

In Vaulting Division D, the Fraser Valley zone swept the medals.

Elle Settle of Langley won Gold, Emma Mindel of Chilliwack won Silver, and Maklaine Rogers of Langley won bronze.

In the Equestrian-Para events, Caron Chase of Prince George was the Bronze medal winner.

Leila Corntassel of Victoria won gold, and Avery Wilkinson of Kamloops won Bronze.

Several events were also held in Artistic Swimming, with result yet to be announced.

Full results of the games can be found here.