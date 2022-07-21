It’s been five years since Prince George was awarded the 2022 BC Summer Games.

After many months of planning and preparation, the Games have arrived in the City and the sun will be shining.

According to Environment Canada, sunny skies will see temperatures in P.G. reach into the mid-’20s for the next four days.

The first medal will go out at 3:00 this afternoon (Thursday) in equestrian.

The opening ceremony will be held tonight (Thursday) from 7:00 to 8:30 at CN Centre, however, due to limited space, it is closed to the general public.

“The community has really rallied to put on these Games,” said Mindy Stroet, Director of Friends of the Games. I really encourage everyone to come out and check out a sport or two or three.”

The competition will conclude Sunday around noon.

Prince George Games Facts

32nd BC Summer Games

3,761 participants (2808 athletes, 565 coaches, and 388 officials)

18 sports (including sports for athletes with a disability)

President: Renee McCloskey, Vice President Selen Alpay

Directors working in 14 areas will coordinate 70 volunteer Chairs, each of whom has a committee of volunteers and are responsible for different aspects of the Games’ planning and operation

3,000+ volunteers are involved in planning and staging the Games

Helpful Links

More information on the Games can be found right here.

– with files from Darin Bain, MyPGNow.com staff