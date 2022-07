Soaring gas prices led to Canada’s inflation rate jumping to 8.1% last month compared to a year earlier.

Statistics Canada says it’s the largest yearly change in the rate since January 1983.

The inflation rate in May was 7.7%.

Gas prices are up 6.2% compared to May and 54.6% compared to June of last year.

Energy and food prices also continue to rise as the economy reopens further from pandemic restrictions.

-With files from Vista National News Wire