The wait is almost over.

Prince George Airport Authority (PGAA) President & CEO, Gordon Duke says “6 flights and about 40 busloads” of athletes and BC Games goers will be arriving in Prince George over the course of the day today. “For us at the airport, it’ll be a busy day.”

A little more than 2,800 athletes will be arriving in town, not including families and coaches, and they will all be in the CN Centre tomorrow (Thursday) night for the Games’ opening ceremonies.

NOTE: The ceremony itself will run from 7:00-8:30, but due to a lack of space, the public will not be able to attend. You can livestream the proceedings here.

“It is a chance to make them feel like superstars, give them a bit of an Olympic experience,” said Renee McCloskey, President of the 2022 games. “Opening ceremonies is one of those things that make a multi-sport game quite a bit different. It will be a really great experience for the athletes.”

- Advertisement -

Nearly 3000 athletes will be paraded into the arena, as is done in the Olympics, and the BC Summer games torch will be lit.

There will also be live performances from local talent, as well as all the usual speeches and addresses by local and provincial dignitaries.

All of the competitions happening between Thursday and Sunday are free to attend, you can find the complete schedule here.