The federal government resumes random testing for COVID-19 today (Tuesday), for vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada by air.

The tests will be carried out at select off-site testing facilities, or through a self-swab test.

The government argues such random tests are still necessary to prevent any future waves of COVID-19 being brought into the country.

The travel industry is worried they will cause more disruption in a summer already plagued by airline cancellations and delays, and lost luggage.

-With files from Vista National Newswire