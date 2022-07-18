Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsFirst Nations Call For Public Inquiry Into Man’s Death In Williams Lake
FeaturedNews

First Nations Call For Public Inquiry Into Man’s Death In Williams Lake

By Darin Bain
Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, Photo- Kiera Dolighan

Williams Lake First Nation and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs are calling for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response to a call for help from a First Nations man that ended up deceased.

They say Williams Lake RCMP responded to a distress call on Sunday, July 10th by the family of a Williams Lake First Nation member that feared he was contemplating self-harm.

In a release, Williams Lake First Nation and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said the response by the RCMP ultimately resulted in the man’s death.

WLFN and UBCIC said they’re launching a call for a public inquiry into the RCMP’s response and the need for national reform to the RCMP’s discriminatory practices towards Indigenous peoples.

- Advertisement -

A release from RCMP on July 10th, 2022, said the Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the incident to determine whether police actions contributed to the man’s death.

As a result, police say no further information will be released.

A media press conference is scheduled for tomorrow, July 19th, at Williams Lake First Nation Office at 10 am where WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, UBCIC president, and a family delegate will speak.

-Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News